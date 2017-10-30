Belarus, Kazakhstan plan to launch joint projects in IT, nanomaterials

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Kazakhstan are planning to launch joint projects in IT and nanomaterials, Mahmut Tomanov, Chairman of the Council of Young Scientists at The Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, said during the international conference for young scientists Youth in Science 2.0'17 in Minsk, BelTA has learned.

"Last year we established cooperation between the Council of Young Scientists and the Council of Young Scientists at the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. We came to Minsk to start joint Kazakh-Belarusian projects, to launch startups and small innovative companies. In Kazakhstan science focuses on applied research. Therefore we would like to ream up with Belarusian colleagues and launch those projects which will target the markets of our countries and third countries. The areas of our interest include primarily IT and nanomaterials. But we will use this opportunity and study other areas, for example, engineering, Earth sciences," Mahmut Tomanov said.



The 14th international conference for young scientists Youth in Science 2.0'17 is running in Minsk on 30 October-2 November. The conference will showcase the biggest international and cross-subject projects, scientific developments implemented with the participation of young scientists. The program of the forum will comprise reports of young scientists, master classes, plenary lectures, and panel discussions. New scientific projects of young scientists of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus will be presented during the conference in the form of interactive presentations and an exhibition.



Taking part in the conference are over 300 scientists from 12 countries, including Russia, Germany, Austria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Poland, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Egypt. This conference will be one of the biggest youth scientific events of the Year of Science in Belarus. The Youth in Science conference is a prestigious forum of projects of the CIS and non-CIS talented youth. The forum has been organized by the Council of Young Scientists of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .