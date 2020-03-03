Belarus, Kazakhstan to cooperate in regulation of trade, public catering

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus and Kazakhstan will cooperate in regulation of trade and public catering, the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade told BelTA.

Representatives of the Belarusian ministry met with the Kazakh delegation in Minsk on 2 March. The parties exchanged experience in consumer rights protection, regulation of prices for staple goods, development of competition and exchange trade, promotion of domestic products, and a gradual shift away from plastic in trade and public catering, BelTA reports.

The Belarusian Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade and the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration signed a memorandum of cooperation in regulation of trade and public catering and protection of the domestic consumer market.