Belarus, Kazakhstan to discuss roadmap for cooperation in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Kazakhstan will discuss a roadmap for cooperation during a meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Karaganda on 22 September. The Belarusian delegation will be led by First Deputy Prime Minister Vasily Matyushevsky.

Over the years Belarus-Kazakhstan cooperation has reached a new level, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kazakhstan Anatoly Nichkasov noted.



"We are planning to sign the agreement and the program on social and economic cooperation between Belarus and Kazakhstan till 2026. This document will ensure the continued development of the relations. The intergovernmental commission will meet to finalize this agreement," the ambassador said.



"Karaganda is the important center of interregional and interstate cooperation. It is home to our joint production facilities. One of the flagships is the joint venture KazBelAZ. The traditional cooperation areas include agriculture and agriculture machine building. The two countries also cooperate in science," mbassador Anatoly Nichkasov said.



The intergovernmental commission is led by the vice premiers. The previous meeting was held in Gomel, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .