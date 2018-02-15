Belarus, Kazakhstan to have ministerial consultations in Minsk on Feb 22

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The ministries of foreign affairs of Belarus and Kazakhstan will hold consultations in Minsk on 22 February, Dmitry Mironchik, head of the information and digital diplomacy office, spokesman for the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told a press briefing on 15 February, BelTA has learned.

The two delegations will be led by Belarusian First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrei Yevdochenko and Kazakh Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Galymzhan Koishybayev, respectively.



The sides are to discuss a wide range of matters, among them the current state and prospects of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural cooperation, Belarus-Kazakhstan interaction in international organizations and integration associations.



In 2017, Belarus-Kazakhstan trade totaled $690.8 million, up 64.8% versus 2016. Exports of goods to Kazakhstan reached $594.3 million (up 63.3%), imports from Kazakhstan amounted to $96.5 million (up 74.2%). The trade surplus stood at $497.8 million, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.