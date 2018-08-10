Belarus, Kazakhstan to sign cooperation roadmap for 2019-2020 in Sept

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Kazakhstan will sign a cooperation roadmap for 2019-2020 in September. The matter was discussed by outgoing Belarus Ambassador to Kazakhstan Anatoly Nichkasov and Kazakhstan Premier Bakytzhan Sagintayev and First Deputy Premier Askar Mamin, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The parties said they are ready for holding the 14th session of the intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation to be held in Brest on 12-13 September and for adopting a cooperation roadmap for 2019-2020," the press service informed.



The parties discussed trade and economic contacts between the two countries. They pointed to positive trends in the bilateral trade in recent years and reaffirmed their commitment to stepping up cooperation in high technology and investments.



A special focus was placed on implementing the agreement on social and economic cooperation till 2026 that was signed in Minsk on 29 November 2017, Kazinform refers to BelTA.