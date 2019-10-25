Belarus, Kazakhstan to step up cooperation in space monitoring of Earth

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Belarus and Kazakhstan will intensify cooperation in monitoring the Earth from space, Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar told journalists on 24 October, BelTA has learned.

«We have two satellites that carry out such work perfectly.We have huge untapped potential in such technologies. Our agencies and companies actively cooperate in this field. I believe we will achieve tangible results in the near future,» Roman Sklyar said. He noted that both the countries are experienced in this area in their own way, so cooperation will be complementary.

«This is like a two-way street, and we welcome this,» Roman Sklyar noted. Plans are in place to sign appropriate cooperation documents. After the talks between the presidents of Belarus and Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan, the parties are set to conclude an agreement on cooperation in exchanging data about remote sensing of the Earth, BelTA reports.