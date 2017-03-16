Belarus, Kazakhstan to step up exchange of lawmaking practices

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Vladimir Andreichenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, and Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, have agreed to step up the exchange of lawmaking practices. The results of their meeting were announced during a press briefing on 16 March, BelTA has learned.

The decision to intensify the exchange of the best lawmaking practices between the respective committees, standing committees of the parliaments, and groups for cooperation was announced by Nurlan Nigmatulin. He noted that there is a special interest in Belarus' practices of legislative support for the reforms and achievements in agriculture, industry and IT sector. For its part, Kazakhstan is ready to share its legislative support experience in different areas. Nurlan Nigmatulin believes that this will create additional opportunities for cooperation.



He also noted that thanks to the constructive collaboration between the leaders of Kazakhstan and Belarus, the countries effectively coordinate their efforts in addressing different issues, bilaterally and in integration associations. "In this context, the primary task of the MPs is to ensure effective legislative support for all the decisions and agreements of the heads of state," Nurlan Nigmatulin said.



He noted that it is also important to boost the bilateral trade. "In general, we can say that the relations between Belarus and Kazakhstan are at a very good, high level," Nurlan Nigmatulin emphasized.







For his part, Vladimir Andreichenko said that the visit of the Kazakhstani parliamentary delegation to Belarus will contribute to the further strengthening of friendship and cooperation.



In 2016, the trade between Belarus and Kazakhstan totaled $419.1 million, and Belarus had a trade surplus. The main document regulating the bilateral relations is the plan of action to strengthen the cooperation between the governments of Belarus and Kazakhstan for 2017 and 2018.

The roadmap covers all areas of cooperation, including trade, economy, science, technology, culture, humanitarian affairs, regional and other matters, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .