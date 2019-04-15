Belarus, Kazakhstan to test Busel M drone in air in May

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus and Kazakhstan will arrange flight tests of the unmanned aerial system Busel M in the Belarusian territory in May, BelTA learned from Yuri Yatsyna, Director of the R&D Center for Multipurpose Unmanned Systems of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus.

The statement was made at a session of the subcommission on advancing cooperation in the sphere of innovations of the interparliamentary commission on cooperation between the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus and the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan on 15 April.



The Busel M drone demonstrated excellent flying qualities during a test in Kazakhstan in January in the coldest weather possible, Yuri Yatsyna said. A commission of representatives of the Defense Ministry and other power-wielding agencies of Kazakhstan was present during the test. Testing will continue in Belarus in May. Kazakhstan's representatives will also be present.



Yuri Yatsyna said that the R&D center's products were represented during the international expo of unmanned systems and simulators UMEX/MST 2018 in Abu Dhabi. The expo gathered 135 companies from 64 countries. Three systems, including Belarusian Busel M, were chosen to perform demonstration flights before dignitaries at the expo. Yuri Yatsyna added that various Belarusian government agencies use the drone. A number of joint ventures have been set up in several countries to produce the drones, the customers are satisfied, Yuri Yatsyna added.



The R&D Center for Multipurpose Unmanned Systems is ready to cooperate with Kazakhstan by setting up a joint venture and by supplying the drones. Yuri Yatsyna informed those present about other products developed by the company.



The joint production of flying drones in Kazakhstan is a key project the subcommission on advancing cooperation in the sphere of innovations is intent on promoting. Bakytzhan Zhumagulov, a member of the Social-Cultural Cooperation and Science Committee of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, stressed that the sides are interested in advancing cooperation in all branches of the economy where serious scientific results have been achieved. IT sphere was mentioned. "In many branches of the economy there are very serious products and innovative projects, which could work for the benefit of the Kazakh economy," he said. In turn, Kazakhstan is interested in presenting its R&D accomplishments in various fields to the Belarusian side, BelTA reports.