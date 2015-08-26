Belarus, Kazakhstan urged to share best public administration practices

MINSK. KAZINFORM - It might be useful for Belarus and Kazakhstan to exchange experiences in creating the efficient public administration, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Belarus Yergali Bulegenov said at a roundtable on this subject. The event was held at the Academy of Public Administration under the aegis of the President of Belarus, BelTA has learned.

Yergali Bulegenov spoke about Kazakhstan's positive experience in reforming, optimizing and upgrading the state apparatus and the measures taken to improve the qualifications and professionalism of civil servants in Kazakhstan.

According to the Ambassador, the Academy of Public Administration under the aegis of the President of Belarus and the Kazakhstan Embassy enjoy long-standing friendship ties. The conduct of such activities in the country's leading educational institution raising future civil servants and sharing best public administration practices is another step towards strengthening the partnerships and trust between Kazakhstan and Belarus, Yergali Bulegenov said, BelTA reports.