Belarus, Korea to open information technology cooperation center

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and the Republic of Korea will open a center for cooperation in the area of information technologies. An agreement was signed in Minsk on 9 September to enable cooperation between the Belarusian Information Technologies and Communications Ministry and the National Information Society Agency of the Republic of Korea in establishing and ensuring the operation of the Belarusian-Korean center for cooperation in the area of information technologies, BelTA has learned.

The document was signed by Belarusian Information Technologies and Communications Minister Sergei Popkov and Executive Director of the National Information Society Agency of the Republic of Korea Jeongwon Yoon.

The Belarusian-Korean information technology cooperation center is supposed to open in 2017. The primary purpose of the center is to help Belarus develop an information society taking into account the successful experience of the Republic of Korea in assimilating cutting-edge technologies. A number of events and measures will be arranged as part of the center's operation. In particular, the best practices will be shared, technical support and consultations for developing an information society will be available, and projects to create and introduce state-of-the-art electronic government technologies will be fulfilled.



The Belarusian Information Technologies and Communications Minister said that Belarus views Korean experience of developing information and communication technologies as a priority for studying and applying. The establishment of the information technology cooperation center will allow successfully continuing interaction in this field at a brand new level.



In turn, the Executive Director of the National Information Society Agency of the Republic of Korea said that Belarus and Korea have already made great progress in cooperation in the sphere of information technologies. For instance, Korea has helped Belarus prepare a strategy on developing information and communication technologies in Belarus. "I believe that the establishment of the center opens good prospects since the Republic of Korea has already provided similar assistance to other countries with good results," added the official, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.