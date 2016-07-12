Belarus MFA stresses importance of EEU-EU dialogue

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarusian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alena Kupchyna stressed the importance of dialogue between the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union as she attended a meeting of the heads of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries on 11 July, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was held in Kiev within the 7th round of the EaP informal ministerial dialogues. Its participants discussed topical issues on the international agenda, including prospects of the development of the initiative and interaction in the EaP multilateral format. The meeting also focused on regional security challenges. "In the course of the plenary discussion, the head of the Belarusian delegation outlined Belarus' approaches to the cooperation within the Eastern Partnership.



Alena Kupchyna specifically highlighted the need for greater differentiation and effectiveness of the initiative through implementation of concrete projects. The importance of dialogue and cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union was also emphasized," the press service said. Alena Kupchyna held a number of working meetings with the heads of the delegations of the EaP partner countries, Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn, and Deputy Secretary General for the External Action Service, Helga Schmid. The parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including the development of relations between the Republic of Belarus and the European Union, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.