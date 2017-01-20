Belarus named its main task during CSTO presidency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Among the main tasks of its CSTO presidency in 2017, Belarus sees the improving of the organization's military component's efficiency, press service of Belarus Defense Ministry stated.

On January 20, Central Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Republic of Belarus Armed Forces celebrates its 15th anniversary. It was established for strategic national defense and use of Armed Forces planning, as well as the Armed Forces formation and development, coordination of military control bodies and structural elements of the state's military in carrying defense tasks in peacetime and wartime.

Directorate's officers participate in maintaining a high level of combat and mobilization readiness, preparing and conducting spot checks of Armed Forces etc.

"Directorate's priority this year will be to ensure the implementation of the Action Plan on formation and development of the Armed Forces in 2016-2020 as well as the state defense programs ", country's Ministry of Defense stressed.

Belarusian military this year will improve their skills in international exercises in Armenia, Kazakhstan and many others.