Belarus' new embassy complex inaugurated in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A new set of buildings of the Belarusian embassy opened in a solemn ceremony in the capital city of Kazakhstan on 24 October, BelTA has learned.

Belarus' First Deputy Premier Aleksandr Turchin congratulated the Belarusian diplomatic mission and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on this event, BelTA reports.

«This complex will become a symbol of long-term and strategic cooperation between our countries. We really appreciate Kazakhstan's efforts to promote relations with Belarus,» he emphasized.

Aleksandr Turchin welcomed sustainable progress in bilateral trade and cooperation in economy, investment, culture and humanitarian field between the two states. The key areas of bilateral cooperation will be discussed at the talks of the heads of state on 25 October, the first deputy premier said.

Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar called the inauguration of the embassy complex an important milestone in the history of Belarus-Kazakhstan relations. «An island of Belarusian land in Kazakhstan will be the place where new cooperation opportunities will be born,» he said. The land plot for the construction project was allocated to Belarus back in May 2012.

The land was leased to Belarus for 49 years. Kazakhstan was provided with a land plot of the same size in Minsk.

The complex features an administrative building, a house consisting of 10 apartments and two hotel rooms, an underground parking lot and the ambassador's residence.

The Belarusian embassy is now located on Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev Avenue in the so-called diplomatic quarters next to the embassy of the United States of America, the Republic of Korea, the residence of the Russian ambassador. The construction of diplomatic facilities of China, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan is also in progress in this area.