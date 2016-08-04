Belarus offers nearly 200 investable innovative projects to China

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus offers up to 200 innovative projects to China for investing, Chairman of the State Science and Technology Committee of Belarus Alexander Shumilin told media at the Belarusian-Chinese forum on the commercialization of the results of the scientific and technological activity on 4 August, BelTA has learned.

"The forum will feature more than 200 Belarusian projects. We are interested in attracting investment in them. These projects cover almost every area, including medicine, nanotechnologies, and mechanical engineering," said Alexander Shumilin.

The forum will included the ceremony of signing an agreement on cooperation between the Belarusian Innovation Fund and ten ventures companies of China. "In the future this cooperation may lead us to the development of the Belarusian-Chinese ventures fund. China is very pragmatic in such matters and focuses finances on concrete projects. As soon as such projects appear, we will consider the issue of a joint ventures fund," the Chairman of the State Science and Technology Committee said.



Minsk is hosting the Belarusian-Chinese forum on commercialization of the results of the scientific and technological activity on 4-5 August. The program of the forum will include the presentation of Belarus' innovative and sci-tech potential, including promising projects for joint implementation, and also speeches from representatives of Chinese financial and ventures funds.



The forum is held under the auspices of the Belarusian State Science and Technology Committee, the Industrial Park Development Company and the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.