Belarus' Olga Mazurenok wins Minsk Half Marathon 2016 with new record

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Olga Mazurenok of Belarus won the Minsk Half Marathon 2016 with a new record on track, BelTA informs. The Belarusian covered the 21.1km distance in one hour 11 minutes 44 seconds. Second came in Belarusian Nina Savina (1:11.50). Bronze went to Stella Jepngetich Barsosio of Kenya (1:12.48).

The men's event was won by Hillary Kiptum Maiyo Kimaiyo of Kenya. His fellow countryman Abel Kibet Rop finished second in 1:03.38. Ukranian Vitaly Shafar came in third in 1:04.12.

The Minsk track is interesting and not easy. After 10km I was running alone. My partners fell behind. It is difficult to run alone, keep the pace. It is a good experience for me. Many thanks to my manager who received the proposal to take part in the Minsk marathon. I am happy to win it, said Hillary Kiptum.



The 10km race was won by Latvia's Dmitry Seregin. His time is 32 minutes 34 seconds. Belarus' Artyom Logish finished second in 33.00. Bronze was collected by Dmitry Ivanenko (33.14). the women's 10km event was won by Anastasia Puzakova (37.24). Running the 5km race were more than 14,000 people. Victory in the men's event was celebrated by Belarus' Dmitry Gramatovsky (16.29). The women's event was won by Mogilev resident Ilona Ivanova. The 2016 Minsk Half Marathon prize pot totaled $25,000 this year.



According to the organizers, the 2016 Minsk half Marathon featured over 20,000 participants, including unregistered runners. The 2016 Minsk Half Marathon was organized by the Minsk City Hall, the Sports and Tourism Ministry, the Belarusian Athletics Federation, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.