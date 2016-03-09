Belarus, Pakistan agree to bolster trade, economic ties

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Pakistani city of Lahore, Punjab Province hosted a meeting of the joint Belarusian-Pakistani commission for trade and economic cooperation on 8 and 9 March. The parties agreed to bolster bilateral ties, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Belarusian part of the commission was chaired by Industry Minister Vitaly Vovk with the Pakistani side headed by Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan. The Belarusian delegation comprised representatives of the Industry Ministry, Belneftekhim Concern, Bellegprom Concern and their subsidiaries, and the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Attending the meeting also was Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Pakistan Andrei Yermolovich.

The parties signed a protocol to boost the cooperation between Belarus and Pakistan in trade, economy, standardization, certification, customs affairs, aviation, pharmaceutical industry, and agriculture.

During the visit to Pakistan, Vitaly Vovk and Andrei Yermolovich met with Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, and Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Sher Ali Khan. The parties discussed a wide range of matters related to trade and economic cooperation.

For more information go to Belta.by