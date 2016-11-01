Belarus, Pavlodar enterprises to sign $45mln worth deals

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM A business delegation of Belarus which arrived in Pavlodar region for Irtysh Invest 2016 international forum has met today with local enterprises at the office of the Entrepreneurs Chamber, Kazinform reports.

According to Chief of the Trade-Economic Service of the Belarusian Embassy in Kazakhstan Gennady Klyga, Pavlodar region is viewed as a promising region for developing economic cooperation.

6 agreements will be signed during the forum, the Belarusian guests said. The main of them is a $45mln worth memorandum between Belarusian JSC Gomselmash and Pavlodar-based Agromashholding on delivery of machines, equipment and harvesters for their further assembly in Kazakhstan.

The Entrepreneurs Chamber of Pavlodar region and “Gomel-Raton Free Economic Zone Administration” State Enterprise signed a memorandum of cooperation during the meeting.

“This document aims at development of cooperation between business communities of the regions and promotion of strengthening of business contacts. Besides, with the consideration of the existing potential and investment opportunities, we are confident that the memorandum will give a new stimulus to the strengthening of trade-economic ties and increasing efficiency of mutual business-cooperation,” Director of the Regional Entrepreneurs Chamber Serik Baisseitov said.

The meeting discussed also the ways of attraction of advanced technologies applied at the Belarusian enterprises to Pavlodar region.

Irtysh Invest 2016 international forum will open on November 2.