Belarus plans to harvest around 9m tonnes of grain in 2016

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus is set to harvest about 9 million tonnes of grain this year, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Vladimir Grakun told reporters, BelTA has learned.

"This year we are set to harvest around 9 million tonnes of grain, including corn, in all categories of farms. More precisely, 8.8 million tonnes," the Deputy Minister said.

Vladimir Grakun noted that the farmers have already cropped 6.7 million tonnes of grain. "Some 131,000 hectares are still to be harvested. Of them 92,000 hectares are in Vitebsk Oblast. Weather is not stable now. It rains almost every day, but the harvest campaign continues. It would be good if we could complete harvesting as soon as possible. If the weather is good, we will be able to do it during a week," he said.

According to the Deputy Minister, the country's stocks exceed 1 million tonnes of grain of last year's harvest. "Thus, we will be able to make up for the 0.5 million tonnes we are missing this year," he stated.

Speaking of the yield this year, Vladimir Grakun said that it is 33.7 centners per hectare. "Six districts in the country, among them Berestovitsa, Grodno and Shklov, had the yield of 50 centners per hectare. Ten districts reported the yield of over 40 centners per hectare and 52 districts had it at over 30 hectares per hectare," he said.

"Weather conditions are always difficult for us. We get used to working in all conditions. I think this year the grain harvest will be around 7 million tonnes, which is a normal result. At the beginning of the harvest campaign the crop yield was at last year's level. But in July the level of precipitation was almost twice as much as last year, especially in Grodno Oblast and Vitebsk Oblast, and we lost some of the grain harvest," said Vladimir Grakun said.

