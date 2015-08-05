Belarus plans to use sewage sludge for biogas production

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus plans to use sewage sludge to produce biogas, head of the department on the impact on the atmosphere and water resources at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Belarus Sergei Zavyalov told Belarusian and Russian reporters, participants of the media tour "Cooperation in energy between Belarus and Russia" during a roundtable in Minsk on 5 August, BelTA informs.

According to Sergei Zavyalov, the rainfall handling technology was discussed at a meeting in the Housing and Utilities Ministry not long ago, BelTA informs. "Out of four variants there was chosen the one that envisaged biogas production. The use of sewage sludge for biogas production is one of the areas we are going to work out," he said.

Belarus will use Poland's practices to implement the project. "Today almost all the province centers in Poland are equipped with the corresponding biogas production facilities. This fuel is used at cement companies and special facilities," Sergei Zavyalov added.