Belarus, Poland mull over bilateral political, economic events

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Poland will hold a number of bilateral political and economic events, BelTA learnt from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the ministry, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Averyanov met with Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Poland Marek Ziolkowski in Warsaw on 5 July.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed the preparation of a number of bilateral activities in political and economic sectors," the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.