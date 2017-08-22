Belarus population census in 2019 to use paperless technologies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A population census will be arranged in Belarus in 2019 without using paper documents. Tablet computers will be used instead, BelTA learned from Inna Medvedeva, Chairwoman of the National Statistics Committee of Belarus.

According to the source, no paper media will be used during the population census. Tablet computers will be used instead for the sake of automating data input and overseeing the process. It will also improve the quality of filling in the census forms.



Work with the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus is in progress to enable uploading the forms to a centralized database.



The head of state gave instructions to use all kinds of state registries to facilitate the census. Entry fields in census forms will be populated with information from the population registry, the social security fund, and other Belarusian registries. The pre-entered data will reduce the time required to fill in a census form.



The population census is supposed to produce the necessary information about the population in order to develop the country's social and economic development guidelines, arrange demographic and social studies, predict population numbers and composition, distribute workforce in an optimal manner.