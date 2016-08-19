Belarus President's visit to China to mark new stage in bilateral cooperation

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The state visit of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko to China will mark a new stage in the political and economic cooperation between the two countries, Deputy Head of the Belarus President Administration Nikolai Snopkov said at the session of the Belarusian-Chinese intergovernmental cooperation committee on 18 August, BelTA has learned.

"At the invitation of China President Xi Jinping, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko will travel to China on a state visit in September 2016," Nikolai Snopkov said. "A new state visit will be a breakthrough event and will mark a new stage in the political and economic cooperation."

The deputy head of the Belarus President Administration stressed that it will be the ninth visit of the Belarusian President to China.

