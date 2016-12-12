Belarus promo video wins top prize at festival in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The promo video "Belarus. The Place to Live" has won the first Eurasian Video Festival in Taldykorgan, Kazakhstan, BelTA learned.

The festival was timed to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence. It was organized by internal policy office of Almaty Oblast.

57 authors submitted their works for the festival. The final round featured participants from 11 countries. The promo video "Belarus. The Place to Live" was praised by the international jury and received the Best Director Award.



The country promo video was made on the request of the Information Ministry of Belarus. The project was carried out by Pervaya KinoVideoKompania together with Smart Cinema Production.



The project "Belarus. The Place to Live" has also won the best social advertisement nomination of the National TV Contest Televershina (Belarus); first place in the Video production nomination at the international festival of territorial advertising and marketing Open Wave (Cheboksary, Russia); first place in the nomination "Media Prize" at the international festival of marketing and advertising White Square (Belarus).



The promo "Belarus. The Place to Live" demonstrates the country's beauty and accomplishments in various areas as well as the openness and hospitality of the Belarusian nation. It contributes to a stronger positive image of the country. In essence it is a short film about the country. The film has its own plot and characters, whose stories emphasize the qualities of the people, who live in Belarus. The film highlights the beauty of Belarusian towns and cities as well as the countryside, the magnificence of architecture of various ages. The video shows the continuity and understanding between generations. It reflects the limitless opportunities for self-realization in various spheres. It presents the country's achievements in industry, culture, sport, and other areas. The life of the characters is filled with love for their business, their family, and the native land. All these components endear the video to every person, invoke positive emotions, and prompt a chain of positive associations. They shape the image of Belarus as a beautiful and developed country with hard-working, kind, hospitable, and open nation, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.



