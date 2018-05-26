Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan to make space satellites together

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Belarus, Russia, and Kazakhstan have come to terms on manufacturing cooperation for making satellites for the remote sensing of Earth. The decision was made at the latest session of the interstate working group in charge of working out the interstate government program "Integrated system of the EAEU member states for producing and providing space and geoinformation services based on national sources of remote Earth sensing data", BelTA has learned. The session took place as part of the forum Space Days in the Republic of Kazakhstan 2018.

The press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission told BelTA that manufacturing cooperation will be used to make medium-resolution remote Earth sensing satellites at premises of the spacecraft test and assembly facility in Kazakhstan and to design and make new-generation high-resolution satellites at Roscosmos facilities. Belarus will supply electronic components and optical multispectral systems for these projects.



According to Alexander Gotovsky, Deputy Director of the Industrial Policy Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission, the production of remote Earth sensing satellites using manufacturing cooperation schemes will allow enlarging the emerging joint satellite constellation and making it comparable with international competition as far as imagery parameters are concerned.



The agreement on manufacturing cooperation for making satellites for the remote sensing of Earth will become the core of the interstate program, proposals on which will be presented before members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council this autumn, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.