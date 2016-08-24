Belarus, Russia discuss cooperation between security councils

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev met with State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Stanislav Zas during his visit to Belarus on 22 August. Consultations were held by experts of the Security Councils of the two countries on the same day, BelTA learnt from the State Secretariat of the Security Council of Belarus.

The parties discussed joint steps to strengthen regional and international security, exchanged opinions on the situation in the CSTO zone, talked over cooperation between the Security Councils, as well as the improvement of the legal framework between the two states.

Special attention was paid to peacekeeping activities of Belarus and Russia. The Belarusian military are currently taking part in the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon. Russia also possesses rich experience in peacekeeping activities. The parties expressed interest in joint training of peacekeeping units.

The strengthening of the regional taskforce of Belarus and Russia is possible through enhancing the level of its technology intensiveness, representatives of the Security Councils of the two countries stressed.

Kazinform refers to Belta.by