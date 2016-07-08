Belarus, Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast to set up joint ventures to produce metal structures

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Belarus intends to establish joint ventures with Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast to produce metal structures for the construction industry of the Russian region. This idea was discussed during a meeting between a Belarusian delegation led by Vice Premier Anatoly Kalinin and Deputy Chairmen of the Kaliningrad Oblast Government Alexander Rolbinov and Maksim Fedoseyev, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Embassy in Russia.

"Our interaction grows intensively from year to year," said Anatoly Kalinin. According to him, Belarus supplies the Russian region with food products, road-building machinery, industrial and construction materials.



For his part, Alexander Rolbinov stressed the high qualifications of Belarusian builders, who the region is planning to invite for the construction of new energy generating facilities and other infrastructure. The participants of the meeting discussed the possibility of establishing Belarusian trading centers in Kaliningrad Oblast and developing other points of growth of trade and economic cooperation.



"We are currently looking into an opportunity of setting up a joint company to conduct design works. The Belarusian experience will be very useful here," said Alexander Rolbinov.



After the talks the delegation led by Anatoly Kalinin paid a visit to the facilities built in the Russian region with the participation of Belarusian specialists and with the application of Belarusian building materials. These are Kaliningrad football arena, road and housing facilities, and also the Baltic Concrete Company of the Kaliningrad Trade and Construction Holding Company, one of the biggest consumers of the Belarusian concrete, road metal, brick and lime in Kaliningrad Oblast.



The visit of the Belarusian delegation was timed to the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the foundation of Kaliningrad Oblast. The delegation comprised Minister of Architecture and Construction Anatoly Cherny, heads of big road and construction companies, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.