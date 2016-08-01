Belarus seeks Finnish investments for pulp and paper industry

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus intends to raise Finnish investments for the sake of developing the pulp and paper industry, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian timber, woodworking, pulp and paper industry concern Bellesbumprom.

According to the source, Belarus and Finland intend to discuss the implementation of joint projects as part of a new enterprise meant to make coated and uncoated pasteboard and ways to raise direct investments for developing the enterprise. The enterprise is being built at premises of the Dobrush-based paper mill. The negotiations will be held as part of the visit of a Bellesbumprom delegation to Finland on 1-3 August.

The sides also intend to discuss technological cooperation between Finnish companies and the Svetlogorsk pulp and pasteboard factory and the newsprint mill in addition to overall cooperation for the sake of raising Finnish investments for the Belarusian pulp and paper industry.



Promoting Belarusian products in Finland and neighboring countries will be on agenda as well. The sides are also expected to study the operation of modern Finnish pulp factories for the sake of assimilating the best practices at Bellesbumprom enterprises. While in Finland the Belarusian delegation also intends to visit the Finnish companies Andritz Oy and Metsa Group.



The visit is expected to favorably influence bilateral relations between Belarusian pulp and paper enterprises and Finnish partners. The meetings will also allow expanding areas of interaction and will contribute to bolstering the export potential of Bellesbumprom enterprises, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.