Belarus sells $11m worth of agricultural products daily

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus sells $11 million worth of agricultural products on a daily basis, Agriculture and Food Minister Leonid Zayats said in an interview to the ONT TV channel on 7 August, BelTA reported.

According to the minister, every consignment of the agricultural produce which is bound for export brings considerable gains. For instance, beef goes to Russia with profitability at 21%. Net profit from each tonne of beef makes up $684. Some varieties of cheese bring nearly $1000 in profit (profitability at 26-27%). Thus, the agricultural sector brings the country a profit of $11 million every day. "We sell $11 million worth of agricultural products on a daily basis," the minister explained.

Speaking about this year's harvest, Leonid Zayats noted that Belarus will have the crop of grain and pulses at the level of 2015, i.e. nearly 8 million tonnes. This will include at least 150,000 tonnes of grain from farmers and 230,000 tonnes of grain from individuals.

A total of 1.86 million tonnes will make up official reserves. "This will be used to ensure food security of the population," the minister said. Nearly 6.7 million tonnes will be used as a forage supply. Another 750,000 tonnes of grain will make up seed reserves. A part of grain can be exported. According to Leonid Zayats: "Our main goal is to use the grain for animal production with high value added."

As for exports, Leonid Zayats noted that the Belarusian products are in demand in other countries. The country does its best to remain a permanent player on the food market. Thus, in H1 2016 Belarus ranked the world's third largest exporter of whey powder and butter, fourth in cheese supplies.

Kazinform refers to Belta.by