Belarus sets up organizing committee for EXPO 2017 national pavilion

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The organizing committee on the preparation of the Belarusian national pavilion for EXPO 2017 to be held in Kazakhstan has been set up. The relevant resolution was signed by the Belarusian prime minister on 1 September 2015, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian government.

The committee will be chaired by Belarusian First Deputy Prime Minister Vasily Matyushevsky.

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Mikhnevich was appointed commissioner of the Republic of Belarus section at EXPO 2017, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kazakhstan Anatoly Nichkasov was appointed deputy commissioner.

The organizing committee has been tasked with the preparation of the national pavilion. It is authorized to involve in its work, if necessary, any specialists or employees of the Belarusian government agencies, including oblast executive committees and the Minsk City Hall, and other organizations subordinate to the government.

The Kazakhstani capital city of Astana will be hosting EXPO 2017 from 10 June through 10 September 2017.

EXPO, also known as the Universal Exposition, is the biggest international platform to demonstrate technical and technological achievements. It was first held in 1851. The theme chosen for the 2015 Milan Universal Exposition is Feeding the Planet, Energy for Life. This embraces technology, innovation, culture, traditions and creativity and how they relate to food and diet. Partaking in this year's edition of the forum are 145 countries. The expo opened on 1 May and will last through 31 October, BelTA reports.