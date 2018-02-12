Belarus shows interest in joint projects with Kazakhstan's Akmola Region

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus is interested in the implementation of joint mechanical engineering projects with Kazakhstan's Akmola Region, BelTA learned from the website of the Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ).

Representatives of the biggest industrial enterprises of Belarus led by Industry Minister Vitaly Vovk paid a visit to Kazakhstan on 4-8 February. In Kokshetau, the Belarusian delegation met with Akim of Akmola Region Malik Murzalin. The parties discussed cooperation in industry and agriculture.



During the business meeting, Vitaly Vovk expressed interest in developing partnership relations with Akmola Region, in particular, in the implementation of joint projects in the field of mechanical engineering. The parties discussed the prospects for further development of industrial cooperation, production of new types of equipment, and also the possibility of using Belarusian passenger vehicles in Akmola Region. MTZ General Director Fyodor Domotenko, and also representatives of MAZ, Bobruiskagromash, BelAZ and Gomselmash, talked about the features of the machinery these Belarusian companies produce, the possibilities of their maintenance and supplies to Akmola Region.



While in Kazakhstan, the Belarusian delegation also discussed the development of cooperation in the industrial sector and mechanical engineering with Kazakhstan's Investments and Development Minister Zhenis Kasymbek.



MTZ Director General Fyodor Domotenko was honored for his contribution to the development of the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.