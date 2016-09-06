Belarus signed EXPO 2017 participation agrt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana EXPO 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev paid a working visit to the Republic of Belarus during which he met with Belarusian National Section Commissioner Andrey Yevdochenko.

Zhoshybayev informed the Belarusian side of the course of preparation for organization of the Astana EXPO 2017 to be held in the Kazakh capital from June 10 through September 10, 2017. He also thanked Belarus for the support of Kazakhstan's candidacy for the UN non-permanent membership in 2017-2018.



The parties discussed bilateral cooperation including the interaction in green energy sector and in attraction of Belarusian tourists to the EXPO 2017.



"By 2020, Belarus plans to increase the share of renewable energy sources in the structure of gross domestic consumption of fuel and energy by 6%. A 5.7MW solar power station built this year in Minsk region greatly contributed to the achievement of this goal," Andrey Yevdochenko noted.



Presently, Belarus has 232 units producing renewable energy, designed capacity of which makes 288.9 MW. A significant part of the facilities is running on wood fuel energy and other types of biomass, as well as energy of natural water flows.



Following the meeting, Belarus signed the contract on participation in EXPO 2017, the press service of MFA reported.