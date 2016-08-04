Belarus successfully completes Tank Biathlon first stage

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian tank crews successfully completed the first stage of the Tank Biathlon competition of the International Army Games 2016 on 3 August, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

Led by Senior Lieutenant Dmitry Artemochkin, the Belarusian tank crew showed one of the best performances. The crew, however, got penalty seconds due to a mistake committed at one of the parts of the race.

As a result the crew completed the race with the best time among the Belarusian tank crews and now can be a serious competitor to the crews from Russia and Kazakhstan who are currently leading in the Individual Race. This is the first stage of the Tank Biathlon competition.



A total of 54 teams from 17 countries are expected to compete in the exercise area Alabino, Moscow Oblast by 7 August. 12 teams will be selected during the first stage to compete for the finals. Four teams will compete for the title at the final stage. The Tank Biathlon semifinals are scheduled for 9-11 August while the finals will take place on 13 August, the closing day of the International Army Games 2016.



According to BelTA earlier reports, Belarus is taking part in eight competitions of the International Army Games 2016, which are underway in Russia and Kazakhstan on 30 July - 13 August. A total of 120 teams from 19 countries from Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America are participating in the International Army Games 2016. The events are held in 20 exercise areas and involve over 3,000 military personnel and over 350 combat vehicles. The International Army Games 2016 features 23 competitions, including ten contests introduced for the first time, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.