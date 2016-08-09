Belarus' support for free trade area between India and EEU appreciated

MINSK. KAZINFORM - India appreciates Belarus' support as the country is preparing a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Belarus Pankaj Saxena said at a press conference in the run-up to India's Independence Day, BelTA has learned.

According to the diplomat, India is interested in signing this document and is carrying out the relevant work. A joint working group has been established to explore the issue and had one of its meetings in St. Petersburg.

"Belarus is involved in the discussion of this topic, and we very much appreciate the support in this field. We know that the Belarusian side wants the document to be signed as soon as possible," the Ambassador said. The diplomat noted that the process will naturally take time because many items need to be agreed on, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.