Belarus supports integration of Eurasian Economic Union with Silk Road project

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Belarus supports the idea of connecting integration efforts in the Eurasian Economic Union with the development of the Silk Road Economic Belt project. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko made the statement in his speech in the Beijing University on 30 September, BelTA has learned.

Alexander Lukashenko said: "Belarus is not just an active participant but the initiator of various levels of integration in the post-Soviet space. We consider integration as the future of our country, entire Europe, our entire continent, and the entire Eurasian space. As a founder of the new influential international organization - the Eurasian Economic Union - Belarus is interested in erasing dividing lines between neighboring countries for the sake of complementing each other and securing maximum benefits and profits for our nations."

Alexander Lukashenko underscored that Belarus consistently supports the idea of forming stable mechanisms of dialogue and cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and other integration associations. Alexander Lukashenko remarked that Belarus suggested the integration of integrations idea back in 2011. The Chinese concept of the Silk Road Economic Belt was put forward virtually at the same time. "The desire of our nations to enjoy a dialogue while systemically advancing ties with partners has evolved into the proposal to connect ‘integration of integrations' with the Silk Road Economic Belt. The importance of implementing the Silk Road Economic Belt idea in conjunction with integration efforts in the Eurasian Economic Union was mentioned during talks with Xi Jinping yesterday. We agree to that," stated the Belarusian head of state.



Alexander Lukashenko added: "Belarus is deeply convinced that the Eurasian Economic Union's cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the European Union and other regional associations could produce substantial benefits for securing our trade, economic and investment interests. We have repeatedly stated that as the westernmost observer country in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Belarus represents in essence the organization's gateway to Europe," added the head of state, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.