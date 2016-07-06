Belarus, Syria to cooperate in manufacturing, mutual supplies of medications

MINSK. KAZINFORM - An agreement between the Healthcare Ministry of Belarus and the Healthcare Ministry of Syria on cooperation in the manufacturing and mutual supplies of medicines and medical devices was published at the National Legal Internet Portal on 6 July, BelTA has learned.

The Healthcare Ministries of the two countries agreed to develop and expand bilateral relations in trade, science, technology and industry.



According to the document, the parties will promote cooperation in the joint production of medicines and medical devices, and advance them to foreign markets. The two ministries also agreed on joint research for new efficient medications and medical devices and their further manufacturing application; on-the-job training for specialists of the two countries to study international manufacturing standards within the framework of sharing experience; bilateral methodical and consultative assistance in the organization of manufacturing and quality control of medicines and medical devices; development of methods to provide medical aid with the use of new effective medicines and medical devices, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.