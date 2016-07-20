Belarus takes measures to protect market from hazardous products

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Additional measures to protect the market against the import of hazardous products, services that may have a negative impact on consumers and the environment are taken in Belarus. This is envisaged in Decree No. 278 concerning product conformity which was signed by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on 20 July, BelTA learned from the press service of the head of state.

The decree enabled the Council of Ministers to introduce mandatory confirmation of conformity of products in accordance with corresponding technical regulations of the Customs Union.

