Belarus taking part in Moscow International Book Fair

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Belarus is taking part in the 29th Moscow International Book Fair. The Belarusian national stand was presented after the official opening of the prestigious book forum on 7 September, BelTA has learned.

According to head of the Belarusian delegation, Director, Editor-in-Chief of the Zvyazda publishing house Alexander Karlyukevich, this year Belarusian publishers have already published or are getting ready to publish nearly 11,000 new books. The best of them have made part of the Belarusian exposition. The national stand has featured fiction, educational, encyclopedic, children's, popular scientific literature, colorful photo albums. Partaking in the fair are all Belarusian state-run publishing houses and several private publishers.

"The Belarusian book is popular in Russia," Pavel Lyogky, Minister Counselor with the Belarusian embassy in Russia, said at the presentation. One of the first visitors of the Belarusian stand was leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov who received a number of books as a present.



Belarusian publishers will hold a series of presentations as part of the Moscow Book Fair. The presentations will include works about Francysk Skaryna published to mark the 500th anniversary of the Belarusian book printing. On display will also be the Belarusian Pedagogical Encyclopedia in two volumes, Belarus. Country and People, Art of Modern Belarus, Belarusian folk musical instruments, and other publications.



On 7 September the program of the book fair will feature the roundtable Belarus: Literature of the CIS Member States. Its participants will discuss the relation of the Belarusian literature with the literature of the CIS member states at the present stage, traditions and prospects of literary translation and other important matters.



The 29th edition of the Moscow International Book Fair is running through 11 September at the All-Union Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh). Partaking in the expo are nearly 500 publishers from 37 countries, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.