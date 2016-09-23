Belarus to advance CSTO cooperation with international organizations in 2017

MINSK. KAZINFORM During its presidency in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in 2017 Belarus intends to pay increased attention to the development and improvement of the effectiveness of the CSTO's cooperation with international organizations, including the United Nations Organization. Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei made the relevant statement during an informal meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the CSTO member states, BelTA learned from the Ministry's website.

The CSTO ministers of foreign affairs discussed matters of foreign policy interaction in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, including collective actions during the 71st session of the UN General Assembly. Vladimir Makei drew attention of his counterparts to the priorities Belarus intends to see to during its presidency in the CSTO in 2017.

Vladimir Makei remarked that Belarus intends to pay special attention to the development and advancement of effectiveness of the CSTO's cooperation with international organizations, including the UN.

The CSTO ministers of foreign affairs discussed preparations for a meeting of the CSTO heads of state that will take place in Yerevan in October 2016 and exchanged opinions about concrete avenues and forms of foreign policy cooperation in the interests of the organization and its member states.

