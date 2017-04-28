Belarus to always prioritize EAEU market Economy

MINSK. KAZINFORM The market of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will always be a high priority for Belarus, BelTA learned from Belarusian First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrei Yeudachenka during a session of section No.5 of the scientific advisory board for social and economic development of Belarus under the Council of Ministers' Presidium.

According to the official, when Belarus signed the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty in 2014, the country expected to get broad and equal access to all the energy resources and raw materials of the new union as well as the largest common market of commodities, services, capital, and workforce. “It is a 170-million strong market that we know well. We expect that it will always be an important and high-priority market for us regardless of how Belarus' trade, economic, and investment cooperation with countries from other regions develops,” stressed the first deputy minister of foreign affairs.

Andrei Yeudachenka also remarked that participation in the project to create the Eurasian Economic Union has a lot of potential benefits for Belarus. “We expect that by implementing this project we take our economic cooperation with other countries and regions to the next level,” said the official.