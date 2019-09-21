Belarus to attend Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Vladimir Andreichenko will take part in 4th Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments due in Nur-Sultan on 23-24 September, BelTA learned from the press service of the House of Representatives.

Vladimir Andreichenko will be among speakers at the plenary meeting and will hold bilateral meetings to present Belarus' stance on items on the agenda of the meeting and development of mutually beneficial cooperation, the press service noted. Parliaments of 59 countries (including 47 at the level of speakers and vice speakers) and 13 international and interparliamentary organizations have confirmed their participation in the meeting. «The event is designed to open a direct multilateral dialogue between legislatures of European and Asian countries and international and interparliamentary organizations in order to ensure effective cooperation in Eurasia,» the press service added.

