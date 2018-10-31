Belarus to attend next meeting of Speakers of Eurasia Parliaments in Astana

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus plans to take part in the fourth meeting of the Speakers of the Eurasia Countries' Parliaments which is due in Astana in September 2019, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Vladimir Andreichenko said at a meeting with Kazakhstan's parliamentary delegation led by Chairman of the Senate Qassym-Jomart Toqayev on 31 October, BelTA informs.

The Kazakhstan delegation, in turn, was invited to attend the international conference of the OSCE PA Silk Road Support Group, which will be held in April 2019. "We will be happy to see representatives of Kazakhstan at this conference," said Vladimir Andreichenko.



Belarusian and Kazakh MPs have been closely cooperating at international platforms, addressing economic issues and matters related to the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking. In this regard, Vladimir Andreichenko thanked the Kazakh delegation for support in the adoption of Belarus' resolution on the development of the digital economy at the OSCE PA meeting in Germany.



The chairman of the House of Representatives also took note of business relations that were established on mutual respect and trust between states, presidents, parliaments, ministries and departments of the two countries.



Qassym-Jomart Toqayev added that the two countries enjoy good neighborly relations. Mutual trade is on the rise. Products from Belarus are in high demand in Kazakhstan.