Belarus to chair CIS Council for Cultural Cooperation for three years starting from 2017

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus will hold a three-year chairmanship in the CIS Council for Cultural Cooperation starting from 2017. The decision was made at a session of the CIS Council for Cultural Cooperation which was held in Astana on 5-6 October, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Culture Ministry.

"Within three years, starting from 2017, the Republic of Belarus will chair the Council for Cultural Cooperation of the CIS Member States. Armenia is holding the chairmanship this year," the Culture Ministry noted.

The meeting discussed the cooperation between the CIS countries in culture, the activities of the National Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve Nesvizh as the CIS base organization in museology.



Director of the National History Museum of Belarus Oleg Ryzhkov was awarded the diploma of the CIS Council for Cultural Cooperation.



Belarus' Culture Minister Boris Svetlov made a report at the meeting. The meeting of the Council for Cultural Cooperation was attended by representatives of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, the International Delphic Committee, and the CIS Executive Committee, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.