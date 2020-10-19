Belarus to complete ID roll-out by 2030

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus will complete the ID roll-out by 2030, Belarus' First Deputy Communications and Information Minister Pavel Tkach said in an interview with BelTA.

«Given the fact that there is no mandatory simultaneous transition to ID cards, we expect the roll-out to complete within 10 years (after the expiration period of passports, which is 10 years, runs out),» Pavel Tkach believes.

However, in his opinion, «further development of electronic services and the capabilities of ID cards will accelerate the replacement of current passports with ID cards among digitally active population.»

The ID cards will offer five administrative procedures and five electronic services at the first stage and then all services and administrative procedures that will be available electronically, Kazinform refers to BelTA.