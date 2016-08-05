Belarus to continue WTO accession talks

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus will continue negotiating its accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), BelTA learned from representatives of the Foreign Economic Affairs Department of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The negotiations will be aimed at shaping and agreeing balanced and favorable terms of Belarus' membership in the World Trade Organization.

Work to that effect will be pursued in compliance with the 2016-2020 national export support and development program among other things.



BelTA reported earlier that the program is designed to ensure growth, development, and diversification of Belarus' export, primarily innovative and high-technology varieties. The document outlines the main directions of foreign economic efforts and stipulates concrete practical actions meant to bolster Belarus' stance on traditional markets and gain access to new markets. Plans have been made to expand Belarus' trade and economic ties with various countries, regional associations, and international economic organizations, including the World Trade Organization, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.