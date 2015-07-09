Belarus to get observer status in Shanghai Cooperation Organization

UFA. KAZINFORM - Belarus will get the observer status in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. President of Russia Vladimir Putin made the relevant statement as he met with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on July 8, Kazinform refers to Belta.by.

Vladimir Putin congratulated the Belarusian side on the fact that the task of raising Belarus' status in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization had been accomplished.

"You can say it is a done deal. Belarus is going to get the observer status in this respected international organization, which role in the modern world is on the rise," said the Russian head of state. Vladimir Putin went on saying: "We are confident that your participation in the operation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will benefit both Belarus and all the participants of the organization." Vladimir Putin underlined that Belarus is the closest strategic partner and an ally of Russia. He pointed out that cooperation between the countries covers all areas starting with defense and ending with humanitarian affairs, social matters are taken care of for the benefit of the citizens, manufacturing cooperation is promoted both within the framework of the Union State of Belarus and Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union. The Russian head of state also stressed that Belarus and Russia have a lot of serious plans.