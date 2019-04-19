Belarus to hold presidential election in 2020

MINSK. KAZINFORM The presidential election in Belarus will be held in 2020 as planned, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he delivered the State of the Nation Address to the Belarusian people and the National Assembly, BelTA has learned.

The president noted that politically active part of the society is concerned about the upcoming election campaigns: "I have no idea why this has suddenly become some sort of theme for disputes. We have the law, the Constitution. You know perfectly well that I will not shift things around seeking opportunities to cling on to power. Some so-called politicians suggest holding the presidential election this year citing the stable economic situation, more or less favorable conditions."



"I would like to repeat again: we will not be looking for some favorable factors or some opportune moment. The presidential election should be held in 2020. So it will take place whatever happens in our country. We do not play with people or organize political games to promote one politician's interests. The presidential election will be held in strict accordance with the terms stipulated in the Constitution," the head of state noted, BelTA reports.