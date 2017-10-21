Belarus to hold Space Congress on Oct 24-26

MINSK. KAZINFORM The seventh instalment of the Belarusian Space Congress will take place from 24 to 26 October, BelTA learned from the press service of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB), BelTA reports.

The forum participants will hear out over 120 reports by scientists and specialists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and other countries. Belarusian cosmonauts and a large Roscosmos delegation are also expected to attend.



The plenary reports will present innovative technologies in information systems ensuring safe operation of space rockets, space equipment, and ground-based space facilities. They will also summarize the results of the implementation of the Belarusian part of the Union State program Monitoring-SG and outline prospects for Belarus' space cooperation with Russia, Ukraine, and other CIS member states.



The participants are set to consider the methods of space monitoring of agricultural production in Kazakhstan and hear out some information on the impact of numerous small space vehicles and large orbital constellations on man-made pollution of the near-Earth space.



During the congress, an exhibition of scientific space-related products will be arranged in the NASB Presidium quarters. The exhibition will showcase the results of the Union State scientific space-related programs, demonstrate children's pictures, and display technical and popular science literature.



The congress is meant to discuss new achievements in space exploration, define top priorities in space research, strengthen international cooperation in space exploration and the peaceful use of outer space, intensify joint effort of Belarusian and foreign business communities, firms, companies, scientists, and specialists aimed at carrying out space programs, analyze the progress in their implementation, and choose promising fields of research. The progress is also designed to develop cooperation between different governmental and non-governmental associations, enterprises, and organizations on using spacecraft and space technologies in the interests of various economic sectors.



The forum is organized by the NASB and the NASB United Institute of Informatics Problems.