Belarus to host Belt and Road international forum in June 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Belt and Road international forum is to be held at the Chinese-Belarusian Industrial Park Great Stone in June 2019, Chairman of the International Affairs Commission of the House of Representatives of Belarus Valery Voronetsky said as he met with a Chinese delegation led by Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Gu Shengzu on 19 October, BelTA learned from the press service of the House of Representatives.

Valery Voronetsky informed the Chinese delegation about preparations for the Belt and Road international forum that will take place at the Chinese-Belarusian Industrial Park Great Stone in June 2019. He said that an international conference of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Silk Road Support Group is scheduled to take place in Minsk in May 2019. This group was set up in Minsk at the 26th annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in July 2017.

"The Belarusian side expressed hope that a Chinese delegation will take an active part in the conference, while the parliamentary dimension of the Silk Road Support Group will become an efficient dialogue platform," the press service noted.

The parties shared views on a broad range of matters of bilateral relations, with a focus on the large-scale joint project - the Chinese-Belarusian Industrial Park Great Stone.

The MP confirmed Belarus' support for China's Belt and Road Initiative. "In a new geopolitical setting, amidst the creation of the Silk Road economic belt, Belarus is playing an increasingly important role as a crucial link on the Eurasian space. Bearing this in mind, it is important to make the most of the country's economic, scientific, technological, innovative, logistics and human potential in the interests of entire Eurasia," the House of Representatives noted.

Gu Shengzu emphasized the great role Belarus plays in creating the new Silk Road. During their visit to Belarus, the Chinese MPs are set to study ways to scale up joint efforts to implement this project. Gu Shengzu expressed support for closer bilateral contacts in the areas of mutual interest.