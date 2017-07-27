Belarus to host CSTO Collective Security Council session in autumn

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus presiding in the CSTO will host a session of the Collective Security Council in autumn, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said at the meeting with the high-ranking officials of the State Secretariat of the Security Council of Belarus on 27 July, BelTA has learned.

The meeting also focused on the operation of the collective security system in the CSTO where Belarus is presiding right now. "They always want efficient chairmanship from Belarus. We need to discuss the state of affairs connected with the Belarusian chairmanship, the progress in our activities," the head of state stressed.



The session of the CSTO Collective Security Council which is scheduled for autumn should take a central place in a series of events held during Belarus' chairmanship, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .