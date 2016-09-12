Belarus to host German Culture Weeks

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Weeks of German Culture will take place in Belarus from 15 September to 31 October, BelTA learnt from the German embassy in Belarus.

According to the organizers, the program will include film screenings and theater performances, concerts and poetry meetings, authors' readings, exhibitions, master classes and seminars in 11 Belarusian cities.



"This year Brest is marking the 10th anniversary of the Week of German Language and Culture (starts on 17 October), which makes an essential part of the German Culture Weeks, and also German cultural projects in Belarus," the embassy noted.



The German Weeks are held by the Embassy of Germany jointly with the German mediators and organizations engaged in the Belarusian cultural sector and in cooperation with Belarusian partners, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.